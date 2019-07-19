Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Resources
More Obituaries for John Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Atkins Obituary
John T. Atkins, Jr

July 6, 1937- July 12, 2019

Raleigh

John T. Atkins, Jr., beloved and loving father and grandfather passed away on July 12, 2019. He was bon on July 6, 1937 in South Carolina to John T. Atkins, Sr. and Jannie Atkins. He was an Army Veteran and Retired Educator. He attended Ligon and Washington HS '54, NCA&T '62 and NC State '71. He was a teacher and administrator at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind and Wake County Public Schools. He was married to Sarah Atkins who took care of him in his final days.

John attended St. Paul AME Church and was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Widow's Son Masonic Lodge #4 and Boyers Consistory 219.

He is survived by his children, Dr. John T Atkins, III, Tara Barber, Shannon Atkins and Brent Atkins: 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Lafelle Atkins and a niece and nephew.

Donations can be made to of NC or the North Carolina Association of Educators. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Paul AME Church at 402 W. Edenton St., Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation starts at 12:00. Interment takes place at Mt. Hope Cemetery following the Service. Arrangements by Haywood funeral Home, 2415 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603
Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now