John T. Atkins, Jr



July 6, 1937- July 12, 2019



Raleigh



John T. Atkins, Jr., beloved and loving father and grandfather passed away on July 12, 2019. He was bon on July 6, 1937 in South Carolina to John T. Atkins, Sr. and Jannie Atkins. He was an Army Veteran and Retired Educator. He attended Ligon and Washington HS '54, NCA&T '62 and NC State '71. He was a teacher and administrator at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind and Wake County Public Schools. He was married to Sarah Atkins who took care of him in his final days.



John attended St. Paul AME Church and was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Widow's Son Masonic Lodge #4 and Boyers Consistory 219.



He is survived by his children, Dr. John T Atkins, III, Tara Barber, Shannon Atkins and Brent Atkins: 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Lafelle Atkins and a niece and nephew.



Donations can be made to of NC or the North Carolina Association of Educators. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Paul AME Church at 402 W. Edenton St., Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation starts at 12:00. Interment takes place at Mt. Hope Cemetery following the Service. Arrangements by Haywood funeral Home, 2415 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh, NC 27603 Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019