John Terrell Stallings, Jr.



Creedmoor



John Terrell Stallings, Jr., 85 of Creedmoor, NC, loving father and grandfather, departed his earthly home on March 25, 2019 following a short battle with cancer. John was born November 16, 1933 to John Terrell Stallings, Sr. and Sarah Evelyn Kimbrough in Hobbs, New Mexico. John moved to Creedmoor where he became a cornerstone of the community developing a strong love, faith and commitment to his hometown and his family.



John is preceded in death by his parents John Terrell Stallings, Sr; Sarah Evelyn Kimbrough and stepmother Minnie Elizabeth Stallings; one brother William Daniel Stallings, his wife who was the love of his life Phyllis Boyd Stallings and daughter Elizabeth Stallings. He is survived by daughter Lynda Stallings Kachman (Mike) of Farmville, NC; son Kenneth Terrell Stallings (Anna) of Alexandria, VA; daughters Dianne Dixon (Randy); Cheryl Deburkarte (Daryl), Tracy Merritt (Jon), 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



John was the owner of Stallings Electronics and was deeply involved in his community serving as Mayor of Creedmoor for 15 years, Creedmoor City Commissioner for 5 years; District Magistrate for 18 years, over 50 years of membership in Masonic Lodge serving as a past Master, 45 years with the Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department where he was past Interim-Fire Chief of Creedmoor Rural Fire Department and active member of Durham Power Squadron and Amran Shriners. John enjoyed family and relaxation time fishing and boating at Harkers Island, NC. He was also a seasoned traveler enjoying trips and cruises embracing beauty of countries, cultures and life. Even after his retirement from community service he continued to be involved in his community and the encouragement of new businesses to Creedmoor. Simply put Creedmoor was a better place because of John Terrell Stallings, Jr.



The family will receive visitors at the home 810 N. Crescent Dr., Creedmoor, NC. The visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor. The funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 28th at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor, NC, burial with Masonic Rites to follow in Carolina Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565; or to Creedmoor Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 810, Creedmoor, NC 27522. Condolences can be sent to the family at PO Box 685, Creedmoor, NC 27522. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Duke Hock House Hospice for their dedication in care.



