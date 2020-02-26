|
John Thomas, Sr.
September 24, 1932 - February 24, 2020
Charlotte
John Guion Thomas, of Charlotte, died Monday February 24, 2020 at Southminster. He was born September 24, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to the late Mason Page Thomas and Jane McBee Grimes Thomas. John graduated from Virginia Episcopal School in 1951 and from N.C. State University in 1955 where he played football and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Following graduation, Mr. Thomas served the U.S. Army as First Lieutenant from 1955-1957. He was a member of the Board of Trustees at Virginia Episcopal School for 12 years and a Charter Member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served as a Vestry Member and former Senior Warden. John was a member of The Charlotte Country Club and RODS golf group and a member of Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, SC. He was a member of Bulls Investment Club, Good Fellows Club of Charlotte, Piedmont Club of Charlotte, and former President of Benedicts Dance Club. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Mason Page Thomas, Jr., and William Grimes Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Anne Boone Thomas; sons, John Guion Thomas, Jr. and wife, Beth Johnston Thomas, William Boone Thomas and wife, Katharine Hidell Thomas, and Marshall Hoyt Thomas and wife, Jill Pridemore Thomas, all of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Thomas, Barbara Anne Thomas, Lillian Grace Thomas, Mary Margaret Thomas, Margaret Hidell Thomas, Cam Boone Thomas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate John's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Lisa Saunders officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Blue Room at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Episcopal School, P.O. Box 408, Lynchburg, VA 24505; or Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207; or North Carolina Textile Foundation, Campus Box 8301, Raleigh, NC 27695 c/o Wilson College of Textiles Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020