John Thomas "Tommy" Byrum III
January 18, 1949 - July 10, 2020
Cary
John Thomas "Tommy" Byrum III, age 71, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill.
Tommy was a longtime resident of Wake County. He graduated from Enloe High School in Raleigh. Tommy met his wife, Sandra and married in 1970. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Young.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra of Cary; son, John Thomas Byrum IV (Michele) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Alyssa and Brittany Byrum both of Raleigh; step-father, William C. Young of Raleigh; sister, Beverly Byrum of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cummings (Jimmy) of Raleigh; and several nephews and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Montlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Raleigh or to a charity of one's choice
