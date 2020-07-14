1/1
John Thomas "Tommy" Byrum III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas "Tommy" Byrum III

January 18, 1949 - July 10, 2020

Cary

John Thomas "Tommy" Byrum III, age 71, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill.

Tommy was a longtime resident of Wake County. He graduated from Enloe High School in Raleigh. Tommy met his wife, Sandra and married in 1970. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Young.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra of Cary; son, John Thomas Byrum IV (Michele) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Alyssa and Brittany Byrum both of Raleigh; step-father, William C. Young of Raleigh; sister, Beverly Byrum of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cummings (Jimmy) of Raleigh; and several nephews and great nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Montlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Raleigh or to a charity of one's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 13, 2020
Sandra and Family I am so sorry of your loss, I have so many fond memories of Tommy
Natalie D McClendon
Friend
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Christmas at Grandma's was just a little more fun because of him. Our hearts are with his family through this time of grief, but God will help.
Linda Burton
Family
July 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Burton
July 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved