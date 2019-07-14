John Thomas "Tommy" Stephens



December 19, 1926 - June 20, 2019



Raleigh



John Thomas "Tommy" Stephens, 92, passed into his heavenly home June 20, 2019. Tommy was the middle child of nine children born to Simon and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Stephens on December 19,1926 in southern Wake County in NC. Growing up on a farm, he and his siblings learned the value of hard work picking cotton and barning tobacco. He was drafted into the Army during WWII and served in Italy and Switzerland. He talked fondly of his military service commenting that it was easier than farm life. He later joined Southern Bell Telephone Company where he worked 39 years before retiring.



Tommy was a devoted husband and father. He and his wife raised two daughters to which they modeled Christian values, hard work, education, assertiveness, and benevolence. Family and community were important to Tommy and he reserved his Sundays for visiting an extensive network of relatives and friends. His sense of humor in expressing his opinions or telling stories provided great entertainment to all those fortunate enough to know him. He was also a good neighbor who maintained a beautiful yard and enjoyed growing vegetables, pecans, and scuppernong grapes.



In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death and now joyfully reunited with his brothers Bland, Mills, and Joseph Stephens, and sisters Hazel Austin, Annie Lou Groth, Elsie Tedford, and Gwendolyn Parrish. Tommy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Sue Stephens of Raleigh, NC, daughters Wanda Stephens (Ron Jungling) of Raleigh, NC and Vicki Stephens of Greenville, NC, and sister Peggy Jones of Benson, NC.



A visitation will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am at Triangle Baptist Church, 9713 Old Stage Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Triangle Baptist Church. Published in The News & Observer on July 14, 2019