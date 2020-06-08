John "Toff" Tullar
August 13, 1960 - June 2, 2020
Bloomington, IN
John "Toff" Tullar, age 59, of Bloomington, Indiana passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side.
John is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Grow Tullar; three children, Carter Grow, Andrew Grow and Elizabeth Ann Grow, all at home, his father and step-mother, John and Fran Tullar, of North Carolina, his mother, Anne Tullar, of North Carolina, one sister, Cindy (Tom) Baron, of Cary, North Carolina, one brother, Paul (Heather) Tullar, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, one niece, Elizabeth Baron, of Cary, North Carolina and one nephew, Billy Baron, of Cary, North Carolina.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced for a later date. Cremation rites have been chosen.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFryeFuneralHome.com
August 13, 1960 - June 2, 2020
Bloomington, IN
John "Toff" Tullar, age 59, of Bloomington, Indiana passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side.
John is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Grow Tullar; three children, Carter Grow, Andrew Grow and Elizabeth Ann Grow, all at home, his father and step-mother, John and Fran Tullar, of North Carolina, his mother, Anne Tullar, of North Carolina, one sister, Cindy (Tom) Baron, of Cary, North Carolina, one brother, Paul (Heather) Tullar, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, one niece, Elizabeth Baron, of Cary, North Carolina and one nephew, Billy Baron, of Cary, North Carolina.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced for a later date. Cremation rites have been chosen.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFryeFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.