John Wyatt Twisdale
November 3, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Smithfield
John Wyatt Twisdale, age 83, of Smithfield, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born in Johnston County on November 3, 1936, he was the son of the late John Lorton and Margaret Jones Twisdale.
Mr. Twisdale served the Johnston County area as an attorney for over 50 years. He served as Town Attorney for both the Town of Selma and the Town of Clayton. He worked with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office and later became an Assistant District Attorney. John served as District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District (Johnston, Harnett and Lee) from 1970 – 1990. He was a longtime member of Smithfield First Baptist Church. He was a member of Fellowship Masonic Lodge in Smithfield and the Sudan Temple Shrine Club in Selma. He was always a devoted husband, father and grandfather as well as a gentleman farmer and an animal lover.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday in the Wilson's Mills Cemetery with Rev. Lee Colbert officiating.
Mr. Twisdale is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tucker Uzzle Twisdale; sons, Jay Twisdale and wife Jami of Raleigh, Jeff Twisdale and wife Chrissie of Clayton; his sister Jane Moe and husband Doug of San Antonio, TX; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Thomas, Harrison, Ava and Bryce Twisdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House, PO Box 1377, Smithfield, NC 27577, The Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or a charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com
.