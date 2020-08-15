1/1
John Twisdale
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wyatt Twisdale

November 3, 1936 - August 13, 2020

Smithfield

John Wyatt Twisdale, age 83, of Smithfield, passed away on August 13, 2020. Born in Johnston County on November 3, 1936, he was the son of the late John Lorton and Margaret Jones Twisdale.

Mr. Twisdale served the Johnston County area as an attorney for over 50 years. He served as Town Attorney for both the Town of Selma and the Town of Clayton. He worked with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office and later became an Assistant District Attorney. John served as District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District (Johnston, Harnett and Lee) from 1970 – 1990. He was a longtime member of Smithfield First Baptist Church. He was a member of Fellowship Masonic Lodge in Smithfield and the Sudan Temple Shrine Club in Selma. He was always a devoted husband, father and grandfather as well as a gentleman farmer and an animal lover.

A private graveside service will be held on Sunday in the Wilson's Mills Cemetery with Rev. Lee Colbert officiating.

Mr. Twisdale is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tucker Uzzle Twisdale; sons, Jay Twisdale and wife Jami of Raleigh, Jeff Twisdale and wife Chrissie of Clayton; his sister Jane Moe and husband Doug of San Antonio, TX; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Thomas, Harrison, Ava and Bryce Twisdale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House, PO Box 1377, Smithfield, NC 27577, The Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or a charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
Wilson's Mills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. Pollock Street
Selma, NC 27576
919-965-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parrish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved