John Walter Coats
October 2, 1963 - December 23, 2019
Clayton
John Walter "Johnny" Coats, 56, passed away at his home on Monday, December 23, 2019. Johnny was born in Raleigh on October 2, 1963 to the late John "J.C." and Sally Lucas Coats. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11:00am. The Rev. Bryan Crumpler will be officiating. The interment will follow at the Lucas Family Cemetery in Roseboro at 1:00pm.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Melton and her husband Billy of Garner; nephews, John Faircloth, Franklin Melton and Darrell Melton; three great nephews and two great nieces as well as a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made in Johnny's name to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home 7907 Buck Deans Rd, Middlesex, NC 27557 or to a . Online condolences may be made to the Coats family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019