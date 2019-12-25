Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Lucas Family Cemetery
Roseboro, NC
John W. Coats


1963 - 2019
John W. Coats Obituary
John Walter Coats

October 2, 1963 - December 23, 2019

Clayton

John Walter "Johnny" Coats, 56, passed away at his home on Monday, December 23, 2019. Johnny was born in Raleigh on October 2, 1963 to the late John "J.C." and Sally Lucas Coats. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11:00am. The Rev. Bryan Crumpler will be officiating. The interment will follow at the Lucas Family Cemetery in Roseboro at 1:00pm.

He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Melton and her husband Billy of Garner; nephews, John Faircloth, Franklin Melton and Darrell Melton; three great nephews and two great nieces as well as a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made in Johnny's name to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home 7907 Buck Deans Rd, Middlesex, NC 27557 or to a . Online condolences may be made to the Coats family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019
