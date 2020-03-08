|
John W. Phillips, Jr.
September 9, 1947 - March 3, 2020
Raleigh
John W. Phillips, Jr., "Jack," age 72, passed away on March 3, 2020 at home. He was born September 9, 1947 to Margaret and John Phillips in Baltimore, MD, where he spent his early years. Jack moved to Raleigh, NC as a teenager. He graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1965 and went on to Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. After college, he moved to Marion, SC, where he met his wife, Beverly Johnson Phillips. They were married in 1973 and lived in Marion, SC, Seven Lakes, NC and eventually settled in Raleigh, NC.
Jack spent most of his career in sales and enjoyed playing golf, vacationing at Sunset Beach, attending North Carolina State University football and basketball games, and spending time with the close friends he made in high school.
Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Johnson Phillips; his daughter, Brooke Phillips Andrade; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Phillips and Kendal Darby; and his four grandchildren, Dylan Andrade, Isabella Andrade, Lucia Andrade, and Harper Phillips.
A private memorial will be held in the coming weeks.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020