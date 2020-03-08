Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128

John W. Phillips Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Phillips Jr. Obituary
John W. Phillips, Jr.

September 9, 1947 - March 3, 2020

Raleigh

John W. Phillips, Jr., "Jack," age 72, passed away on March 3, 2020 at home. He was born September 9, 1947 to Margaret and John Phillips in Baltimore, MD, where he spent his early years. Jack moved to Raleigh, NC as a teenager. He graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in 1965 and went on to Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. After college, he moved to Marion, SC, where he met his wife, Beverly Johnson Phillips. They were married in 1973 and lived in Marion, SC, Seven Lakes, NC and eventually settled in Raleigh, NC.

Jack spent most of his career in sales and enjoyed playing golf, vacationing at Sunset Beach, attending North Carolina State University football and basketball games, and spending time with the close friends he made in high school.

Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly Johnson Phillips; his daughter, Brooke Phillips Andrade; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Phillips and Kendal Darby; and his four grandchildren, Dylan Andrade, Isabella Andrade, Lucia Andrade, and Harper Phillips.

A private memorial will be held in the coming weeks.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -