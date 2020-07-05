John Wesley Whitehead, Jr., DDS



Dorval, Quebec



Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson Disease, April 11, 2020 in Dorval, Quebec Canada.



Doctor Whitehead was born in Smithfield, North Carolina, May 30, 1930 to Dr. John Wesley and Grace Wester Whitehead.



Educated in the Smithfield Schools, Mars Hill College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and McGill school of Dentistry in Montreal Canada, where he met his wife of 59 years Roxanne Buchak Whitehead. He practiced dentistry in Mount Royal Quebec retiring at age 72.



John is survived by his wife and two children Darrell Whitehead and Keira and husband Christopher Sowinski of Montreal. He is also survived by his sister Margaret W. Wall of New Bern, North Carolina and a brother Ivan Randolph Whitehead of Smithfield, North Carolina, as well as four nieces and two nephews.



A private service was held in Mount Royal Quebec.



