John Russell Wasson



August 22, 1941 - March 24, 2019



Cary



John Russell Wasson died March 24, 2019 in Cary, NC.



He was born on August 22, 1941 in St.Louis, MO. He received his B.S. and M.A. in Chemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1963 and 1966, respectively. He received his Ph.D in Physical Chemistry from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL in 1970. He taught chemistry at Southern State College in Magnolia, AR, and at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He worked as a visiting senior scientist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1975 to 1978, was director of research at Lithium Corporation in Bessemer City, NC in the 1980's, and was an entrepreneur in the chemical business since 1980. His businesses, Advanced Materials and Moncure Medicinals, Inc. made specialty chemical products of service to many people. His enjoyment of academic research persisted all his days. He felt that the work didn't necessarily need to be financially rewarding to be fun.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Shirley Schuchart Wasson, his wife and best friend of near 56 years. His son, John Russel Wasson, Jr., of Moncure, NC, and his daughter, Suzanne Marie Wood of Columbia, MO, miss the "ol' man" whose politically incorrect and sometimes raunchy humor provided to them an amusing view of the world. He also leaves three grandchildren, Alena Katherine Wasson, Brandi Selena Wood, and Logan Michael Wood, one greatgrandchild, Effie Madeline Pullen, all of Columbia, MO., a brother, Frederick Wasson and his wife, Bonnie, of Moscow Mills, MO., several aunts and cousins and many friends.



He loved good friends, great food, jokes, wines, good books, and blues and jazz music. The Party of Life ended too early. His wife said she married him because he was cute, had a nice personality, could dance, and had potential. At the end he was still cute, but couldn't dance anymore, the personality was a bit humorously twisted, and he more than fulfilled his potential.



The family will receive friends at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, on Friday, March 29, from 6 to 8 PM. At other times they will be at the residence. The funeral will be held at 1:00 PM at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Cary, on Friday, April 26 with inurnment in columbarium immediately following the service.



