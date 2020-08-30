John S. Whitener
June 9, 1949 - August 25, 2020
Durham
John Whitener passed away on August 25, 2020, at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Georgetown, South Carolina on June 9, 1949, to E.K. Whitener, Jr. and Mary Jane Stuart Whitener. He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1967, where he was on the wrestling and cross-country teams and was President of his senior class. In 1972, he earned a degree in history from N.C. State University and went on to teach in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System for 4 years. At the advent of the computer era, he went back to school for a degree in computer programming and worked as an IT manager for Integon/GMAC Insurance until his retirement in 2008. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Lynne Bender Heermans, and they celebrated 49 years of marriage together shortly before his death. He and his wife moved to the triangle area after retirement to spend more time with their daughter and her family. They bought a house in an active retirement community where they happily engaged in activities and enjoyed meeting new friends. John loved history, genealogy, architecture, collecting and building model train sets, and legos, passions he shared with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He also liked golfing, gardening, and woodworking, but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family. John is survived by his wife, Lynne, his daughter, Jennifer Orr (Dave), grandchildren, Emily and Jackson, brothers, Bert and Paul (Lesley), and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Ernie. In lieu of funeral services, donations in his memory can be made to hospice care through www.transitionslifecare.org
