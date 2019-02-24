John Roberson Woollen



March 29, 1947 - October 24, 2018



Raleigh



John Roberson Woollen, 71, died October 24, 2018 at his home in Raleigh, NC.



He was born March 29, 1947 to the late William Woollen and Lyal Woollen in Rocky Mount, NC. He was a graduate of NC Wesleyan College and received his EdD from UNC Greensboro in 1982. "Doc" Woollen taught for many years in public schools in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, most recently at Raleigh's Enloe Magnet High School, from which he retired in 2010. In his younger days he was fond of travel, visiting Pakistan, Japan and China in the 1970s and 1980s. In more recent years John made extended visits to the UK, and spent most of his summers on Cape Cod, until his health limited his travel to short trips. From his childhood he had an eye for antiques and always enjoyed a good meal.



John is survived by his brothers William Woollen of Anchorage, AK, Edmund Woollen (and wife Rose Marie) of Boca Raton, FL, and David Woollen (and wife Sherry Potts) of Virginia Beach, VA.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.



A celebration of John's life will be held at Sterling Glenwood Apartments in Raleigh on March 4 from 5:30 PM to 7 PM. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019