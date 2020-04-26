Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Johnathan Adam Cox Sr.


1984 - 2020
Johnathan Adam Cox Sr. Obituary
Johnathan Adam Cox, Sr

May 1, 1984 - April 22, 2020

Knightdale

Johnathan Adam Cox, Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

A private service will be held at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, CieLea Cox; Son, Johnathan Adam Cox, Jr, both of the home; Parents, King & Kimberly Thomas of Knightdale, NC; Sisters, Ardria Hughes of Crawfordville FL, Lakin Thomas of York, PA and Candice Rush of Tallahasse, FL; Brothers, Loren Thomas (Ariana) of Atlanta, GA, Andre Harvey (Wanda) of Tallahasse, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020
