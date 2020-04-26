|
|
Johnathan Adam Cox, Sr
May 1, 1984 - April 22, 2020
Knightdale
Johnathan Adam Cox, Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A private service will be held at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, CieLea Cox; Son, Johnathan Adam Cox, Jr, both of the home; Parents, King & Kimberly Thomas of Knightdale, NC; Sisters, Ardria Hughes of Crawfordville FL, Lakin Thomas of York, PA and Candice Rush of Tallahasse, FL; Brothers, Loren Thomas (Ariana) of Atlanta, GA, Andre Harvey (Wanda) of Tallahasse, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020