Johnnie C. Boykin
1929 - 2020
Johnnie Compton Boykin

"Jay"

Wendell

Johnnie "Jay" Compton Boykin, 91, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born January 18, 1929 in Johnston County to the late Johnnie J. Boykin and Cula Bunch Boykin. Jay honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a self-employed barber at Sebring Hair Designing and was a member of the VFW Wendell Post.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 16657 Buffalo Rd, Wendell, NC 27591.

Surviving: sons: Keith Boykin (Teresa), Steve Boykin (Angie); daughter, Gina Stephens (Sam); grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Heather Gagel (Jeff) and their children: Victoria and Layla, Shannon Burdette (Andy) and their children Ashby Compton and Charlotte, Lance Boykin (Brittany) and their daughter, Sawyer, Matthew Boykin, Michael Boykin, Christopher Helton and daughter, Ava, Cameron McKinney, Kathryn McKinney; sister, Mae Breslauer; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his wives: Kathy Futrell Boykin and Silene Caskey Boykin; three brothers and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
