Johnnie Marshall Hill
June 19, 1948 - March 13, 2020
Zebulon
Johnnie "Micky" Marshall Hill, 71 preceded in death by his sister Myra Jo Hill, parents Johnnie Richard Hill and Alma Louise Bennett Hill, stepmother Irene McAllister Hill, grandparents Coroner Marshall Watson Bennett Sr. and Marie Cooper Bennett and Noah B. Hill Sr. and Josephine King Hill.
He is survived by a twin brother, Richard Alexander Hill; son, Lee Marshall Hill (Michelle); daughters, Peyton Hill Thigpen (Ron), Joanna Worthington (Rob) and Laura Hill Dunaway (Field); grandchildren, Andrew Mason Thigpen, Kaylee Elizabeth Thigpen, William Ty Worthington, Hudson Marshall Hill, Thomas Whitfield Dunaway V, Penelope Herron Dunaway; fiancé, Patsy Barrier which has been a long lasting companion for the past 21 years, her daughter Paris Penny and her granddaughter Victoria Paige Penny.
Johnnie Hill and Richard Hill were born on June 19th, 1948. He was raised by his grandfather Corner MW Bennett and grandmother on the family farm. He attended Knightdale School until 8th grade. At the young age of 10 he began his work on the family farm waking at 4 am to put in and truck tobacco for 25 cents an hour. His work day on the farm consisted of getting up at 4 am to help take out a barn of tobacco to make room for that day's crop, eat breakfast, harness and hookup 2 mules to a tobacco drag slide and go to the field to work. He would take a 1 hour lunch, and back to the fields until he gathered 600 sticks of tobacco to fill the barn. His first public job at sixteen was working with a family friend Buster Barden, roofing for a $1.25 an hour. His lifelong career in heating and air conditioning began at his second job for Vickers & Massey. He worked for a total of 4 heating and air conditioning companies before starting Weather Master Heating & Air Conditioning in January of 1977 with childhood friend Ronald McConnell. After 2 years he became the sole owner of the company. He managed daily operations at Weather Master for 23 years until he retired to return to his first love of farming. In 2000 he purchased a farm in Franklin / Nash County which he operated until his death.
The three things that made him the man he was are: God, His grandfather who gave him common sense, and raising and supporting his four beautiful children along with his fiancé.
In 1972 he became a Mason at Millbrook Masonic Lodge #97, completed the 32 degrees of the Scottish Rite, was a charter member of the Amran Temple and member of the Wake County Shrine Club. He was a longtime supporter of the Knightdale United Methodist Church, North Carolina State Wolfpack Club, life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and the .
I very special thanks to Michael Blake for saving his life and giving him extended time to spend with his friends and family. The family would like to thank Wake Med of Raleigh, Duke Raleigh, Perpetual Home Care and William M. Dunlap Center of Caring for their outstanding care of him.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Tuesday at Montlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. His body can be view at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh from 9:00 am – 5 :00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or Transitions LifeCare, 250, Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
