Johnnie Louis Horton
Knightdale
Johnnie Louis Horton, 91, died March 16, 2019 after two months of declining health.
Funeral service 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale 27545. Burial with military honors will follow at Zebulon Town Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019