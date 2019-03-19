Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Johnnie Horton
Johnnie Horton Obituary
Johnnie Louis Horton

Knightdale

Johnnie Louis Horton, 91, died March 16, 2019 after two months of declining health.

Funeral service 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale 27545. Burial with military honors will follow at Zebulon Town Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
