Johnnie Louis Horton



Knightdale



Johnnie Louis Horton, 91, died March 16, 2019 after two months of declining health. He was born April 10, 1927 to Fred and Eliza Horton. Johnnie was a family man married for 70 years to Helen Fuller Horton and when she died in December 2018 he could not wait to join her again. He was proud of his service in World War II as a Navy veteran and afterwards as a lineman during his 30 year career at Carolina Power and Light.



Johnnie is survived by his son, Tony Horton (Sandra) of Wendell; grandchildren: Jennifer Wert (Brian) of Raleigh, David Horton (Brandi) of Houston, TX; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald.



Funeral service 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, 27545. Burial with military honors will follow at Zebulon Town Cemetery.



The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



