Johnny E. Deal, Sr.
May 24, 1943 - March 12, 2019
Apex
Johnny E. Deal, Sr., age 75, of Apex, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held 12pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at McCullers Community Baptist Church, 133 Rand Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603. Burial will follow the service at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends 10am – 12pm prior to the service at the church. For more information and to send condolences visit www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019