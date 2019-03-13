Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
McCullers Community Baptist Church
133 Rand Rd
Raleigh, NC
Johnny E. Deal Sr.


Johnny E. Deal, Sr.

May 24, 1943 - March 12, 2019

Apex

Johnny E. Deal, Sr., age 75, of Apex, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held 12pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at McCullers Community Baptist Church, 133 Rand Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603. Burial will follow the service at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends 10am – 12pm prior to the service at the church. For more information and to send condolences visit www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
