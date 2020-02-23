|
|
Johnny Ray Jones
Apex
Johnny Ray Jones (64) died on January 20, 2020. His father James, his mother Leona and his brother JW preceded him in death. His brother Jimmy (Catherine), sister-in-law Deborah (Kevin) and many nieces and nephews, survive him. Johnny loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all.
Johnny was retired from the Town of Apex and received an Employee of the Year Award.
A memorial service will be at Green Level Baptist Church at 2:00 pm on February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church, Apex Rescue Squad or Wake County SPCA.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020