Johnny Stone



June 10, 1943 - March 25, 2019



Raleigh



On March 25th, Johnny Stone was called to his home in heaven by the Lord.



Johnny grew up in various parts of North Carolina.



On December 20th, 1963 he he married his wife, Jannie Johnson . On December 1st, 1972 they welcomed their only child, Johnny Stone III into the world.



Johnny exemplified strong Christian values and a strong work ethic while providing for his family. He was a very loving and supporting husband, father, brother and a friend. A true family man, he worked together with his sisters to provide for the entire family when his father died at a young age.



Johnny is survived by his son, Johnny Stone III and his wife Leslie Stone, grandchildren Johnny Stone IV, James Stone and Lillie Stone, sisters Glenda Aiken, Doris Jones, Bobbie Johnson, Linda Beasley and Betty Shirley.



He was preceded in death by his wife Janie Johnson Stone, parents Mittie Belle McLaurin Stone and Johnny Stone and sisters Francis Honeycutt and Diane Stone.



A small graveside service will be held on April 20th, 2019 at Middle Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Family will gather immediately afterwards at sister Betty's house.



Praise the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.



Specific service information and dedications: https://www.fergusonfsl.com/notices/Johnny-Stone