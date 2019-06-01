Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny T. Pittman


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny T. Pittman Obituary
Johnny Thomas Pittman

Fuquay-Varina

Johnny Thomas Pittman, age 75, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019 at home following a short illness. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC.

Johnny is survived by his wife, of 49 years Peggy Brooks Pittman; sons, Jonathan Brooks Pittman of Fuquay-Varina, NC, John and James Pittman both of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Teresa Pittman of Wilmington, NC; brother, Jerry Pittman and wife, Sherry of Holden Beach, NC; sister in law, Anne Howell of Wilmington, NC; brother in law and sister in law, Tom and Teresa Carter of Wilmington, NC; and beloved nieces and nephews. He leaves behind numerous friends and neighbors to cherish his love and memories.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to a .

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now