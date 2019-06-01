|
Johnny Thomas Pittman
Fuquay-Varina
Johnny Thomas Pittman, age 75, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019 at home following a short illness. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Johnny is survived by his wife, of 49 years Peggy Brooks Pittman; sons, Jonathan Brooks Pittman of Fuquay-Varina, NC, John and James Pittman both of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Teresa Pittman of Wilmington, NC; brother, Jerry Pittman and wife, Sherry of Holden Beach, NC; sister in law, Anne Howell of Wilmington, NC; brother in law and sister in law, Tom and Teresa Carter of Wilmington, NC; and beloved nieces and nephews. He leaves behind numerous friends and neighbors to cherish his love and memories.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to a .
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina.
Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019