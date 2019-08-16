|
|
Johnny Wayne Lynn
APEX
Mr. Johnny Wayne Lynn, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Mr. Lynn was born October 8, 1946 to Burke and Margaret Wilson Lynn in Durham, NC. Johnny proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired as a self-employed truck driver.
Mr. Lynn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean Pittman Lynn; brother, Thomas Lynn (Jeanette) of Johnston County; sisters, Delinda Lynn of Garner, NC, and Bobbie Jean Rigsbee (David) of Franklinton, NC; special nephew, Wayne Lynn of Leland, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating Pastor Glenn Davis. Burial to follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable, or memorial contributions can be made to at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019