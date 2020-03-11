Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Fayetteville, NC
Johnsie H. Gantt

Johnsie H. Gantt Obituary
Mrs. Johnsie Hughes Gantt

Sanford

"Mrs. Johnsie Hughes Gantt, age 69 of 2035 Long Point Trail, Sanford, NC departed this life on March 5, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville NC. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.

She is survived by: son, Jerome (Paquita) Gantt; two grandchildren, Eva Gantt and Sasha Gantt; brother-in-law, Ronald Gantt and a host of other relatives and friends."
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
