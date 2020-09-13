Jon Preston Fitchett



May 4, 1938 - Sept 2, 2020



Raleigh



Jon Preston Fitchett lived a full and interesting life before his death last week (Sept. 2, 2020) at his daughter's home in Raleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Evander Fitchett Sr. and Virginia Tilley Fitchett, his siblings and his longtime partner, Beverly Perry. He is survived by his beloved children, Marc, Shawn and Heather Fitchett, and his grandchildren Scott, Nicole, and Tristen. Known as "Grandpa Jon" and by his unofficial stepchildren, Rachel, Leah, and Gwen and their families, as well as many family members, he will be missed by many.



And Jon was devoted to making North Carolina a better state. He did that in different ways: working for the Sergeant-At-Arms in the NC Senate, and working hard in recent years to get out the vote at Glenwood Towers. In fact, he made a sign urging people to "Vote," and used to wear it around his walks in downtown Raleigh during 2018. He was environmentally conscious, and a strong advocate of education reform.



Jon donated his body to science and was not a believer in funerals. If you want to honor his memory, please exercise your civic duty to vote on Nov. 3



