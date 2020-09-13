1/1
Jon Preston Fitchett
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Preston Fitchett

May 4, 1938 - Sept 2, 2020

Raleigh

Jon Preston Fitchett lived a full and interesting life before his death last week (Sept. 2, 2020) at his daughter's home in Raleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Evander Fitchett Sr. and Virginia Tilley Fitchett, his siblings and his longtime partner, Beverly Perry. He is survived by his beloved children, Marc, Shawn and Heather Fitchett, and his grandchildren Scott, Nicole, and Tristen. Known as "Grandpa Jon" and by his unofficial stepchildren, Rachel, Leah, and Gwen and their families, as well as many family members, he will be missed by many.

And Jon was devoted to making North Carolina a better state. He did that in different ways: working for the Sergeant-At-Arms in the NC Senate, and working hard in recent years to get out the vote at Glenwood Towers. In fact, he made a sign urging people to "Vote," and used to wear it around his walks in downtown Raleigh during 2018. He was environmentally conscious, and a strong advocate of education reform.

Jon donated his body to science and was not a believer in funerals. If you want to honor his memory, please exercise your civic duty to vote on Nov. 3

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
I have known Jon since the 70’s, he was always an awesome conversationalist, always willing to jump in and give a helping hand. He was a good friend of my parents. Always enjoying his visits with them, and the good conversations that followed.

In the last couple of years, I dropped in on him Occasionally, for a good conversation And to sometimes have lunch or share a beer.

He will be surely missed as an awesome friend!

God bless him and his children

Brian
Brian R Tusler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved