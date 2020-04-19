|
|
Dr. Jon Lee Wiggs
January 25, 1945 - April 6, 2020
Cary, NC
Jon was raised by his mother, Lilla Hortense Lee (1924-2007), and stepfather, Richard Kent Clower (1919-1983), a SeaBee in WWII. They honored him with half-sisters Belinda Kay, Teresa Kent, and Rickey Joy.
Jon's father was 2nd Lt. John Henry Wiggs, Jr. (1922-1945), a U.S. Army Air Corp instructor of B-29 pilots in WWII. Jon descended from the Wiggses of Buckinghamshire, England, and a Lee orphan from London. Both families trace roots through colonial Jamestowne.
By his first wife, he had two children: Caroline Marie and John Kent. He honored them with his second wife, a fellow 1962 graduate of Rocky Mount High School, Mary Alice Edson. Jon and Mary Alice married in 1976 and helped raise nephews Rus and Ryan and niece Lacey. They mentored Elenilson Ruiz of El Salvador. They embraced Joel Edward Cate as son-in-law and Jessica Carin McVicker as daughter-in-law. Kent and Jessica blessed them with granddaughters, Avery and Grace.
Jon earned a B.A. in history at UNC-Chapel Hill and an M.A. in Political Science, an M.S. in Sociology, and an Ed.D. in Adult and Community College Education at N.C. State. He led strategic planning and taught at numerous colleges.
He was a Jaycee, Rotarian, and Kiwanian. He received two Orders of the Long Leaf Pine.
He is survived by Mary Alice, his children and their families; his cherished uncle Carroll Belk Wiggs and aunt Norma Pittman Wiggs; Belinda; and Teresa and her husband, Rev. Harry Marshall Miller, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Glenaire Retirement Community later this year.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020