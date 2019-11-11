|
Jonathan Britt Smithwick, Jr.
June 4, 1947 - November 8, 2019
Windsor
Jonathan Britt Smithwick, Jr., age 72, of Windsor, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. Britt was born on June 4, 1947, in Bertie County, North Carolina, to the late J. B. (T. Bud) Smithwick, Sr., and Pauline Phelps Smithwick. He was a retired banker who enjoyed fishing, playing golf, riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, and especially carving.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; his son, Brian Smithwick and spouse, Stephanie, of Wake Forest, and his daughter, Brooke Smithwick Hanford and spouse, Greg, of Rolesville; four granddaughters, Emmy and Harper Smithwick and Katie and Sarah Hanford; and a sister, Fonda Sanderlin and spouse, Truman, of Greens Cross. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amelia Davenport.
Britt was a US Army Veteran who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he served several terms as deacon, sang in the Sanctuary Choir, and taught the God's Grace Sunday School Call for several years.
A funeral service will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1004 Macedonia Road in Edenton, North Carolina, at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019, with Rev. Chris Gravning and Rev. Bob Young presiding. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Windsor with military honors. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 5-6:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home and from the home at other times.
The family has requested no flowers, but memorials may be given to the Macedonia Baptist Church General Fund at P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 11, 2019