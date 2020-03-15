Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
(910) 754-6848
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Samaria Baptist Church
3752 Samaria Church Lane
Middlesex, NC
View Map

Jonathan Moody


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Moody Obituary
Jonathan Wilson Moody

July 17, 1983 - March 8, 2020

Shallotte

Jonathan Wilson Moody, 36, of Shallotte, NC died March 8, 2020.

Jonathan was born in Cherry Point, NC on July 17, 1983 and was the son of David Wilson Moody and Gina Morgan Moody. He owned Moody Law PLLC in Shallotte. He earned a degree in criminal justice at UNC Charlotte and then attended Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia. Jonathan volunteered at the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office while attending law school.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Moody, Barbara Stone, Ronald Stone, Hilliard Morgan. Jonathan was a very giving person, even in death he donated his corneas to help others have better vision.

Jonathan is survived by his parents, David and Gina Moody of Middlesex, NC; two children, Grant and Layla Moody of Spokane, Washington; a brother, Joshua Moody (Leigh Ann) and their daughter Harleigh Moody of Nashville, NC; aunts, Jeanette Thompson (Tim) of Zebulon, NC, Melissa Hollis (Jeff) of Summerville, SC, Dawn Lawrence (Richard Wade) of Beaufort, NC; uncle, Joseph Moody (Reta) of Virginia Beach, Va; great aunt, Bonnie Perry (Raymond) of Middlesex, NC, Rose Cowart of Lucdale, Mississippi; mother in-law, Paula Butner of Winston-Salem, NC; his canine Companion, Rolo and numerous cousins and extended family.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening March 19th 2020 from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway East, Bolivia.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 22nd at three o'clock in the afternoon at Samaria Baptist Church, 3752 Samaria Church Lane, Middlesex, NC. 27557

You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply, NC
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -