Jonathan Robinson
Jonathan Robinson

February 25, 1952 - May 28, 2020

Atlantic

Commissioner and former North Carolina House member, Jonathan Robinson, 68, of Atlantic, passed away late Thursday night, May 28, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Atlantic Community Cemetery. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the Robinson family while practicing safe measures.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Atlantic Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
