Jonathan Robinson



February 25, 1952 - May 28, 2020



Atlantic



Commissioner and former North Carolina House member, Jonathan Robinson, 68, of Atlantic, passed away late Thursday night, May 28, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Atlantic Community Cemetery. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the Robinson family while practicing safe measures.



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



