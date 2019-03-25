Jordan Horton Parker



Raleigh



Jordan Horton "Jerre" Parker died peacefully in his sleep at 7am on March 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Lee Parker and Janie P. Parker; sister, Jane Lee Parker Johnson and his brother, Joseph "Bubber" Lee Parker.



He was born and raised in Raleigh on February 11, 1936. Jerre was a man of faith, an avid horseman, member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, he served in the Raleigh Kiwanis Club. Most important to Jerre was his family, friends and sharing his love with all he met. His father taught him "Oini" and he taught us "Oini", Chinese for "I love you".



He is survived by his wife, Celeste Barnette Parker; his children, Joseph Lee Parker and Lisa Rogers Parker, Jordan Horton Parker, Jr. and Lisa Jayne Parker, Paul Tillery Parker and Amy Bolton Parker; their mother, Sadie Tillery Parker; and his brother-in-law, Henry Barnette and wife Jill.



He is also survived by 8 loving grandchildren, Joseph Lee Parker III, Sadie Harris Parker, Jordan Koppen Parker, Jessica Judith Parker, Jacob Colin Parker, Virginia Jordan Parker, Paul Tillery Parker, Jr., William Charles Parker.



A visitation will be held at the home of Lisa & Lee Parker on Thursday afternoon, March 28th from 5pm-7pm.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29th at 2pm, Edenton Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Garden Gallery of Edenton Street United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edenton Street United Methodist Church, or to a .



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2019