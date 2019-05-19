JORDAN WILLIAM JEDLICA



MARCH 25, 1987 - MAY 4, 2019



Cary, NC



Jordan William Jedlica, age 32, of Cary, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, May 4, at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. He was the beloved son of Tanya Marsik and William Jedlica and his stepfather, Jeff Woolwine and stepmother Cathy Jedlica. Jordan has two older brothers, Justin Jedlica and William Jedlica and one younger sister Christina Lawrence.



Jordan was born in Poughkeepsie NY and raised in Fishkill NY until he was eight years old and his family moved to Cary, NC in 1995. He graduated high school at Durham Technical Community College with honors, a 4.0 GPA.



Music was Jordan's passion from his youngest days. He taught himself to play the drums, keyboard as well as the guitar. He would spend hours in his room listening to music and composing songs. He became quite proficient in his musical abilities and performed as the drummer for two local bands in the Raleigh area. He had been making plans to attend Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC for an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Recording Engineering.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4-6 pm at The Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019