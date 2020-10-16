1/1
Joseph Allred
Joseph Cranford Allred

September 15, 1932 - October 13, 2020

Aberdeen

Joseph Cranford "Babydoll" Allred, 88, of Aberdeen passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. He is survived by daughter Denise Allred Walker (Chris), brothers Leon, Don, and Jimmy (Patsy), and sisters Rudorth, Clara, and Hilda.

Visitation for friends will be from 3:30 to 5:00pm at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines on Saturday, October 17th. A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery on Sunday, October 18th, at 2:00pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Boles Funeral Home
OCT
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethesda Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
