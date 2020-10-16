Joseph Allred

Joseph Cranford Allred
September 15, 1932 - October 13, 2020
Aberdeen
Joseph Cranford "Babydoll" Allred, 88, of Aberdeen passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. He is survived by daughter Denise Allred Walker (Chris), brothers Leon, Don, and Jimmy (Patsy), and sisters Rudorth, Clara, and Hilda.
Visitation for friends will be from 3:30 to 5:00pm at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines on Saturday, October 17th. A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery on Sunday, October 18th, at 2:00pm.
