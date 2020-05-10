Joseph Anthony Aurigemma
August 10, 1941 - May 7, 2020
Angier
Joseph Anthony Aurigemma, 78, passed away Thursday. A native of New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Aurigemma.
Joe had a career spanning forty years in Information Technology. His last job was in Raleigh at GlaxoSmithKline.
Joe had a passion for reading, wood working and hiking. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, Sharron and New York Football Giants. He and Sharron renewed their vows in a beautiful service on February 14th of this year.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharron Aurigemma; daughters, Adina Tornow and Lisa Aurigemma; son, Gerrold Kruse; brothers, Marty and Gary Aurigemma; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A special thanks from the family to the staff at Windsor Point for their love and care.
No services are scheduled at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.