Joseph Anthony Aurigemma
1941 - 2020
Joseph Anthony Aurigemma

August 10, 1941 - May 7, 2020

Angier

Joseph Anthony Aurigemma, 78, passed away Thursday. A native of New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Aurigemma.

Joe had a career spanning forty years in Information Technology. His last job was in Raleigh at GlaxoSmithKline.

Joe had a passion for reading, wood working and hiking. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, Sharron and New York Football Giants. He and Sharron renewed their vows in a beautiful service on February 14th of this year.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharron Aurigemma; daughters, Adina Tornow and Lisa Aurigemma; son, Gerrold Kruse; brothers, Marty and Gary Aurigemma; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A special thanks from the family to the staff at Windsor Point for their love and care.

No services are scheduled at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Tart
May 9, 2020
Sharron, much sympathy! - we were saddened to hear about Joes passing - May he Rest In Peace - The Patience family
Tom Patience
Friend
