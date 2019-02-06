Home

Joseph Bartos Obituary
Joseph Michael Bartos

October 23, 1945 - February 4, 2019

Raleigh

Joseph Michael Bartos (Mike/Tos) 73, passed away Monday February 4th, after a long debilitating illness. Mike was a life-long North Carolinian, and ECU alumnus, and a die-hard Pirate fan with a particular disdain for UNC athletics. Mike served in the NC National Guard and was an America First Patriot, staunch conservative, and in his own way, "A Great American". He will be sorely missed by his many friends across the Carolinas. A "Remembrance" will be held this Sat. Feb 9th, 1-2:30 pm, at the Carolina Ale House, 4512 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2019
