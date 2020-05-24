Joseph Belton
1933 - 2020
Joseph Edward Belton

August 2, 1933 - May 18, 2020

Wilmington

Joseph Edward Belton, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center. Joe was born August 2, 1933 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, the fourth child and only son of Edward Shelton Belton and Lois Icenhour Belton. As a child Joe was called Buddy and was loved dearly and spoiled by his mother and three older sisters.

Joe graduated from Old Town High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for one year prior to his joining the U. S. Army. He finished basic training on the day the Korean War ended and served his country in Germany and France for two years. Upon his return from service, Joe attended Wake Forest University, graduating six months early. True to Joe's style of always being his best at everything he tried, he joined IBM the next day where he excelled over his 27 year career. During that time, he moved many times with his young family, and over his career, he was awarded the honor of being a member of IBM's Golden Circle four times with his final year in 1985 being awarded IBM's Gold Medal. Upon retiring early from IBM, again the next day, Joe joined the Raleigh computer leasing firm of CLG, Inc. where he spent ten happy years.

While driving from Wilmington to Jacksonville making calls for IBM, he saw a small sign on U.S. #17 reading Figure Eight Island. By instinct he followed the arrow which led to another highlight of his life. Joe built his first cottage on Figure Eight in 1972 and fell in love with the island. In later years after deciding to retire at Figure Eight he built another home on the newly developed north end of the island where he lived for 30 years. After several hurricanes, Joe decided to move off the beach and enjoyed the last years of his life in Landfall.

Joe was happiest on the golf course where he made many friends. He played for years with the "noon group" at the Country Club of Landfall and also with the "riff raff group" at Cape Fear Country Club.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters and his first wife and the mother of his children, Carolyn Sprinkle Belton. His is survived by his wife of 23 years Patricia Burgess Belton, his son Mitchell Edward Belton and wife, Margaret of Richmond, Virginia; his daughter Julie Belton Kelley of Raleigh, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Carolyn Julianne Kelley, Zachary Belton Kelley, Cailin Emily Belton and Kyle Edward Belton; and one great grandchild.

Due to the restrictions in place because of the corona virus, the family will hold a private interment. A celebration of his life will be held later in the summer.


Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
May you swim with the dolphins, let your blue eyes twinkle at the starfish; may you defeat the shark, your foe.......for saltwater ruins through your veins through eternity
May 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Joe. May his memory be a comfort for you in this time of sorrow. The Bible talks of the day that there will be no more pain and no more death, wont that be a wonderful time. Joe had a long life and he was a good man
Bobbi Ney
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
You did it your way
Julie Belton Kelley
Daughter
May 22, 2020
Dear Julie and Mitch, I am so sorry about Uncle Buddy. Its strange to think that all our parents have died. Everyone loved when we knew Uncle Buddy was coming to Winston-Salem. He always made us happy and laughed a lot. You two were young then and may not remember but it was always a big deal! I hope the happy memories will help you get through the sad times! ❤
Pam Small
Family
May 21, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss Pat, Julie, and Mitch. Uncle Buddy was funny and fun to be around. Everyone got excited when he came in to Winston-Salem! He was always smiling and definitely entertaining! We all will miss him.
Vicki Ridenhour
Family
May 21, 2020
Pat, I was so sorry to hear about Uncle Buddy. I have many happy memories of him. Thank you for taking such good care of him while he was sick. Sincerely,
Pam (Jean s daughter)
Pam Small
Family
May 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss Pat. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family at this time.
May 21, 2020
Always enjoyed Joe- fine fellow! Rob Mceachern
Rob McEachern
