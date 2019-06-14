|
Joseph Bennett Rucker
October 26, 1954 - June 11, 2019
Garner
Joe Rucker, 64, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday. Born in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Dana Henry Rucker, III and Mary Ruth Bennett Rucker. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 4:00 pm at Highland Baptist Church, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm at the church prior to the service. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy B. Rucker; sons, Joseph Bennett Rucker, Jr. and wife, Jenny of Garner, Brandon "Summy" Rucker of Surf City and Aaron "A.T." Rucker and wife, Sarah of Holly Springs; a granddaughter, Lauren Rebecca Rucker of Garner; sister, Donna Rucker Holcombe of Huntersville; brother, Robert Dana Rucker and wife, Debbie of Weddington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Share the Table of Surf City, www.sharethetablenc.com or GiGi's Playhouse of Raleigh, gigisplayhouse.org/raleigh in Joe's memory. Online condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019