Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Bennett Rucker


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Bennett Rucker Obituary
Joseph Bennett Rucker

October 26, 1954 - June 11, 2019

Garner

Joe Rucker, 64, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday. Born in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Dana Henry Rucker, III and Mary Ruth Bennett Rucker. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 4:00 pm at Highland Baptist Church, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm at the church prior to the service. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy B. Rucker; sons, Joseph Bennett Rucker, Jr. and wife, Jenny of Garner, Brandon "Summy" Rucker of Surf City and Aaron "A.T." Rucker and wife, Sarah of Holly Springs; a granddaughter, Lauren Rebecca Rucker of Garner; sister, Donna Rucker Holcombe of Huntersville; brother, Robert Dana Rucker and wife, Debbie of Weddington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Share the Table of Surf City, www.sharethetablenc.com or GiGi's Playhouse of Raleigh, gigisplayhouse.org/raleigh in Joe's memory. Online condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now