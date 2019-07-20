|
|
Joseph Alton Bowen Jr.
Garner
For ~ Joseph Alton Bowen, Jr. Age ~ 73
Date of Death ~ Thursday, July 18, 2019
Graveside Service ~ Monday, July 22, 2019
Time of Service ~ 10:00 a.am.
Place of Service ~ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery, Newton Grove
Interment ~ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery, Newton Grove
Survivors:
Sons ~ Joseph Bowen III and wife Tracey of Knightdale
Tony Bowen of Winston Salem
Frank Bowen of Louisburg
Grandchildren ~ Kaitlyn, Regi, Dustin Bowen, Ashley Stewart, Beverly Marie Bowen
Brother ~ Ray Bowen and wife Helen of Garner
Sister ~ Joyce Bunn and husband Leroy of Garner
Preceded in death by: Wife ~ Eleanor P. Bowen
Parents ~ Joseph Alton Bowen Sr. and Carrie Terry Bowen
Daughter ~ Beverly Marie Bowen
And Lastly Bear Bowen; his beloved best friend.
Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina.
" HE FINALLY GOT HIS MONEY RIGHT "
Published in The News & Observer on July 20, 2019