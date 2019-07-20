Home

West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3123
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery
Newton Grove, NC
1945 - 2019
Joseph Alton Bowen Jr.

Garner

For ~ Joseph Alton Bowen, Jr. Age ~ 73

Date of Death ~ Thursday, July 18, 2019

Graveside Service ~ Monday, July 22, 2019

Time of Service ~ 10:00 a.am.

Place of Service ~ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery, Newton Grove

Interment ~ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery, Newton Grove

Survivors:

Sons ~ Joseph Bowen III and wife Tracey of Knightdale

Tony Bowen of Winston Salem

Frank Bowen of Louisburg

Grandchildren ~ Kaitlyn, Regi, Dustin Bowen, Ashley Stewart, Beverly Marie Bowen

Brother ~ Ray Bowen and wife Helen of Garner

Sister ~ Joyce Bunn and husband Leroy of Garner

Preceded in death by: Wife ~ Eleanor P. Bowen

Parents ~ Joseph Alton Bowen Sr. and Carrie Terry Bowen

Daughter ~ Beverly Marie Bowen

And Lastly Bear Bowen; his beloved best friend.

Condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Benson, North Carolina.

" HE FINALLY GOT HIS MONEY RIGHT "
Published in The News & Observer on July 20, 2019
