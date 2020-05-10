Joseph Arlo "Big Daddy" Cox
Jan. 23, 1937 - April 30, 2020
Raleigh
In Memory of Joe Cox, beloved Uncle and friend who passed away in Raleigh, NC on April 30, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Joe was born in Pleasant Garden, NC to the late Arlo W. and Nan W. Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest W. Cox.
Joe was a long time Raleigh resident. He was a successful businessman who owned Cox Flooring. He retired from Stock Building Supply. In later years he worked for Carolina Builders. He was known as one who was always there to lend a hand and be a friend.
He loved all things fishing. He enjoyed taking fishing trips with friends to lakes and the ocean. He also loved trains. His father was a Train Engineer and they were ever present as he was growing up.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his niece, Xenia Cox McGowan; nephew, Sean Cox and wife, Carol Rosso; sister-in-Law, Regina Liske; great-nieces Melissa Cox and Hilary McGowan; great-great niece, Adelaide Mae Fritz.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Jan. 23, 1937 - April 30, 2020
Raleigh
In Memory of Joe Cox, beloved Uncle and friend who passed away in Raleigh, NC on April 30, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Joe was born in Pleasant Garden, NC to the late Arlo W. and Nan W. Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest W. Cox.
Joe was a long time Raleigh resident. He was a successful businessman who owned Cox Flooring. He retired from Stock Building Supply. In later years he worked for Carolina Builders. He was known as one who was always there to lend a hand and be a friend.
He loved all things fishing. He enjoyed taking fishing trips with friends to lakes and the ocean. He also loved trains. His father was a Train Engineer and they were ever present as he was growing up.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his niece, Xenia Cox McGowan; nephew, Sean Cox and wife, Carol Rosso; sister-in-Law, Regina Liske; great-nieces Melissa Cox and Hilary McGowan; great-great niece, Adelaide Mae Fritz.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.