Joseph Cox
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Arlo "Big Daddy" Cox

Jan. 23, 1937 - April 30, 2020

Raleigh

In Memory of Joe Cox, beloved Uncle and friend who passed away in Raleigh, NC on April 30, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Joe was born in Pleasant Garden, NC to the late Arlo W. and Nan W. Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Forrest W. Cox.

Joe was a long time Raleigh resident. He was a successful businessman who owned Cox Flooring. He retired from Stock Building Supply. In later years he worked for Carolina Builders. He was known as one who was always there to lend a hand and be a friend.

He loved all things fishing. He enjoyed taking fishing trips with friends to lakes and the ocean. He also loved trains. His father was a Train Engineer and they were ever present as he was growing up.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his niece, Xenia Cox McGowan; nephew, Sean Cox and wife, Carol Rosso; sister-in-Law, Regina Liske; great-nieces Melissa Cox and Hilary McGowan; great-great niece, Adelaide Mae Fritz.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved