Joseph Coy Bell
Louisburg
Joseph Coy Bell, 76, of Louisburg, died Saturday. Coy was the son of the late Bourbon and Pearle Bell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Milena S. Bell.
Coy is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cindy Bell Raynor and David Raynor of Clayton; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Melissa Bell of Louisburg; Michael and Megan Bell of Durham. "PaPa" loved his grandchildren: Madison Bell, Davis Raynor, Rachel Lewis, Caroline Bell, Jonah Bell, Lucas Bell and Sawyer Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . A service and burial will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 3pm at New Hope Christian Church in Louisburg. The family will receive friends after the burial in the fellowship hall. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 17, 2019