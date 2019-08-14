|
Joseph Perry Darden
July 26, 1936 - August 12, 2019
Cary
Joseph Perry Darden, 83, died on August 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Perry was born on July 26, 1936 to the late Lorenzo Perry and Jesse Bell Darden in Halls Township in Clinton, NC.
After leaving Clinton in 1956, Perry was employed as a nurse at Dorothea Dix Hospital for 27 years, before going to the State Prison for 10 years, where his focus was in mental health.
Nursing brought Perry to meet his beloved wife Betty Sue Williams at Watts hospital, and they were married in 1957.
He enjoyed his yard, flowers, camping, and watching hummingbirds from his kitchen window. He was active in Cub Scouts and Webelos for many years. He was also a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for several years.
Perry was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Betty Sue Williams Darden; sisters, Celestine Pollock and Dorothy Darden; and brother Paul Darden.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Teresa), Christopher (Rose), and Gregory (Shelley); his daughter Sandra K. Darden; grandchildren, Andrew (Taylor), Haley, and Riley; and a great-grandson, Tucker. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Oates.
A time of visitation will be held from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Thursday, August 15 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, with a funeral service immediately following. The services will conclude with burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses of Rex Hospital and Transitions LifeCare, for all of the care and compassion they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, or Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019