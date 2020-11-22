1/1
Joseph Douglas Pearce
1939 - 2020
November 14, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Mr. Joseph "Doug" Douglas Pearce, 81, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Mr. Pearce was born on October 30, 1939 to Ira and Hazel Pearce in Durham, NC. Doug worked as a sales representative for Kimberly-Clark. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and was a previous member of Elks Lodge.
Doug was an avid Duke fan and loved animals. His greatest joy was camping and deep-sea fishing.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather.
Mr. Pearce was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Hazel Pearce, and two grandchildren.
Mr. Pearce is survived by his wife of 50 years in December, Donna Massengill Pearce; sons, Scott Pearce (Susan) of Credmoor, NC, and Rodney Pearce (Teresa) of Pickens, SC; daughter, Denise Kennedy of Wilmington, NC; stepdaughters, Terry Glenn (Brad) of Durham, NC, and Cindy Gessner (Dave) of The Villages, FL; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
No services will be held at this time.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
