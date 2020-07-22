Joseph Edward JohnsonOctober 17, 1941 - July 19, 2020RaleighJoseph Edward Johnson died peacefully on the morning of July 19, 2020, at the age of 78, after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. Joe was born October 17, at Mary Elizabeth Hospital in Raleigh, to Ira Edward Johnson and Grace Ivey Johnson. Best known as Joe, he was also known as Jody growing up in Raleigh, Daddy to his three girls, "Go Joe" on the campaign trail, and Senator among colleagues. Above all, he loved being called GDad by his eight grandchildren and many of their friends. After 78 years 'neath the murmuring pines and the eminent oaks, we look back on Joe's life as one filled with accomplishments, accolades and a bounty of loving family memories.In 1959, he graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School, which would prove to be a lifelong anchor. All three of his daughters are Broughton alumni, and grandson, David, graduated this year. He lived by the fight song's words, "fight to the finish, never give in", often singing the song, family joining in, as he led three generations of Caps to the tune.Joe was a proud Double Deacon, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University. While in college, he met Jane, his wife of 56 years. Following law school, Joe honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer during the Vietnam War. He completed the Judge Advocate General's Corps Military Justice Course, received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, and the National Defense Service Medal.After his military service, he started his career as counsel for Cameron-Brown. He then opened the Raleigh office of the international law firm LeBoeuf, Lamb, Leiby and MacRae and later retired from Ragsdale Liggett.Joe began his elected service in 1975 as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he served three terms. He then served in the North Carolina Senate for seven terms representing Harnett, Lee and Wake counties. Joe was proud of his twenty-year service to the State of North Carolina as an elected public servant.Joe received numerous recognitions throughout his career, including accolades from the State Employees Association of North Carolina and The North Carolina Association of Educators. He was especially honored when Governor Jim Hunt presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He was named one of the Top Young Lawmakers in the United States in 1978 and joined an exchange delegation to Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia.Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brother Donald K. Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Jane and their three daughters: Elizabeth Johnson and her children Raena and Trudaux (Topanga, CA); Ivey Betts, her husband Tom and their children Lewis, Taylor, Eleanor, and Bea (Raleigh); and Briles Johnson, her husband Barry and their children David and Turner (Raleigh). He is survived by his great grandson Cyrus, and nephews Michael, Brian, and Robert.Immediate family will hold a private service at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, where Joe will be inurned in the columbarium. Joe was a lifelong member of Edenton Street and enjoyed serving in many capacities including Board Chair and usher.The family would like to thank Dr. Billy Dunlap and the caregivers at the Oaks at Whitaker Glen – Mayview; along with Matt Frazier and the staff at the Ruth Sheets Center. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Ruth Sheets Center, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.