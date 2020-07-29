Joseph E. Miracola
December 22, 1936 - July 26, 2020
Cary
Joseph E. Miracola, 83, of Cary, formerly of Long Island, NY, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Cary, NC.
Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 22, 1936 to the late Alfred Miracola and Annette Casero Miracola. He was employed with Fink Bakery in NYC, retiring with over 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Saint Michael Catholic Church in Cary, NC.
He was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Ferguson; brother, Salvatore Miracola; and grandson, Nicholas Miracola.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Antonina Miracola; son, Joseph Miracola, Jr. and wife, Francesca; daughter, Victoria Miracola Lawrence and husband, David; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Christina, Christian and Gabriel.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513. The family will receive friends 4-8pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.
Memorials may be made to Saint Michael Catholic Church.
