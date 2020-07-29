1/1
Joseph E. Miracola
1936 - 2020
Joseph E. Miracola

December 22, 1936 - July 26, 2020

Cary

Joseph E. Miracola, 83, of Cary, formerly of Long Island, NY, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Cary, NC.

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 22, 1936 to the late Alfred Miracola and Annette Casero Miracola. He was employed with Fink Bakery in NYC, retiring with over 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Saint Michael Catholic Church in Cary, NC.

He was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Ferguson; brother, Salvatore Miracola; and grandson, Nicholas Miracola.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Antonina Miracola; son, Joseph Miracola, Jr. and wife, Francesca; daughter, Victoria Miracola Lawrence and husband, David; grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Christina, Christian and Gabriel.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513. The family will receive friends 4-8pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.

Memorials may be made to Saint Michael Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
