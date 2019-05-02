|
Joseph Eonta, Sr.
January 2, 1921 - April 30, 2019
Princeton
Joseph Francis Eonta, Sr., age 98, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in SECU Hospice House. Born January 2, 1921 in Cannonsburgh, PA he was a son of the late Alexander and Frances Luciollia Eonta. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wiggs Eonta; and many siblings. Joseph was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Princeton Masonic and Princeton Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Rev. Dwayne Batten officiating. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon just prior to the service.
Surviving are his son, Joseph "Frankie" Eonta, Jr. of Princeton; daughter, Linda Eonta Serafin of Fairfax, VA; sisters, Mary Uchal and Jo Ann Hoffman; grandchildren, Michelle, Sarah, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jennifer; and great grandchildren, Cameron, Bella, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Mason, Landon, Olivia, Tiara, Melina.
Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019