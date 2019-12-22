|
Joseph Francis Riley
December 23, 1922-December 14, 2019
Raleigh
Joseph Francis Riley died December 14, 2019, nine days before his 97th birthday. He was born December 23, 1922, in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1940, at age 17, immediately following his graduation from Bradford High School He served aboard a battleship and aircraft carrier in the Pacific during World War II. Rising quickly through every rank, he made a career of the Navy in the fields of aviation ordinance and guided missile work, until his retirement as a Lieutenant Commander in 1968.
Joseph was a real patriot and often expressed his belief that the world would be very different today had the Allies not prevailed in WWII. A man of profound honor and integrity, he was very proud to have served his country and prouder still to have been a spiritual witness for the Lord. He was an avid student of the bible and spent hours nightly pouring over his favorite scriptures.
Joe came to Raleigh in 1971 when he was employed by the State to manage grants for the construction and improvement of its water supply systems. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge and became a charter member of the Amran Shriners in 1976. He was a life member of the Military Officer's Association of America and a longtime member of Millbrook United Methodist Church.
Riley had a wonderful marriage of 62 years with the late Elizabeth Joan Stefanick, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. He is survived by their three daughters, Jonel Riley, Denise Riley and Leslie Riley of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Sydney Riley, Kelly Bryant, Jessica Holland, of Raleigh, Jamie Guidi, of Wake Forest, and Joseph Wethington of Belle Vernon, PA; and three great grandchildren, Jenna Riley, of Durham, Anthony Guidi, of Creedmoor, and Delaney Guidi, of Wake Forest.
He said recently that "from my great grandparents to my great grandchildren, I have been part of a wonderful, loving family. This, coupled with the good fortune of being an American, has truly been a blessing." Joe was a beloved husband and father and, above all things, devoted to his family. Friendly, generous, and charitable to a fault, he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Joseph's favorite hymn contained these words, which he found deeply fulfilling: "In our end is our beginning; in our time, infinity; in our doubt there is believing; in our life, eternity. In our death, a resurrection; at the last, a victory, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see."
A memorial service commemorating Mr. Riley's life will be held on December 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or the Salvation Army, 215 Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27601, to help them help others.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019