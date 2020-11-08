1/1
Joseph Hardee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Joseph Jefferson Hardee

Wake Forest

Dr. Joseph Jefferson Hardee, 68, of Wake Forest passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home.

Joseph was born June 2, 1952 in Takoma Park, Maryland to the late Joseph Marion and Thelma (Tatro) Hardee.

Joseph graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and continued his academics at Southern Adventist University and then to get his doctorate at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa.

Graduating in 1982 he went on to open multiple Chiropractic clinics in North Carolina.

Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Hardee and his mother, Thelma (Tatro) Hardee.

Joseph is survived by his loving partner, Phyllis Faulkner; sons Brandon Hardee (Anne) and Travis Hardee (Brittany); daughter Brittany Brown (Matt); grandchildren Grace, Joseph, Lydia, Savannah, Lila, Liam, Scarlett, and Liza; his sisters Ruth Adams (Clint) and Sandra Snapp (Dean)

The family will receive friends at 11:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1100 Richland Hills Ave. Wake Forest, NC 27587. A celebration of Dr. Hardee's life will be held at 12pm. The family will rejoice with friends following the service until 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's honor to the MDS Foundation; https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved