Dr. Joseph Jefferson Hardee
Dr. Joseph Jefferson Hardee, 68, of Wake Forest passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home.
Joseph was born June 2, 1952 in Takoma Park, Maryland to the late Joseph Marion and Thelma (Tatro) Hardee.
Joseph graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and continued his academics at Southern Adventist University and then to get his doctorate at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa.
Graduating in 1982 he went on to open multiple Chiropractic clinics in North Carolina.
Joseph is preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Hardee and his mother, Thelma (Tatro) Hardee.
Joseph is survived by his loving partner, Phyllis Faulkner; sons Brandon Hardee (Anne) and Travis Hardee (Brittany); daughter Brittany Brown (Matt); grandchildren Grace, Joseph, Lydia, Savannah, Lila, Liam, Scarlett, and Liza; his sisters Ruth Adams (Clint) and Sandra Snapp (Dean)
The family will receive friends at 11:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1100 Richland Hills Ave. Wake Forest, NC 27587. A celebration of Dr. Hardee's life will be held at 12pm. The family will rejoice with friends following the service until 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's honor to the MDS Foundation; https://www.mds-foundation.org/donate/