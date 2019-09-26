|
Joseph Harmon Duncan
May 25, 1950 - September 22, 2019
Durham
Joseph Harmon Duncan, age 69, died on September 22, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1950 to Harmon Lazone Duncan and Virginia Dooley Duncan.
Joe grew up in Durham, NC. In his youth he loved spending time with his father and siblings at his family's river house on the Pamlico River where he developed a lifelong love of fishing and hunting. Joseph graduated from UNC-CH with a degree in philosophy, and often joked how this prepared him for his life's primary vocation, running a coffee farm in Captain Cook, Hawaii. In Hawaii, he also enjoyed deep sea fishing and scuba diving. Late in life, Joe returned to Durham to spend time with his family, especially his grandsons. He loved cooking, reading, and playing cribbage with his family members.
Joe is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Beth Duncan; grandsons, Jacob and John of Chapel Hill; his siblings Clayton Duncan, Lucile Broadley, and Richard Edwards; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Michael Duncan.
The family will greet friends on Sunday September 29 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701. All in attendance will have an opportunity to share memories at 3:30 PM.
To honor Joe's love of his grandsons, donations may be made to their Boy Scout Troop, Troop 39: https://troop39.weebly.com/store/c5/Donations.html
Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 26, 2019