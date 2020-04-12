|
|
Joseph Harold Conners
February 11, 1924 - April 5, 2020
Raleigh
Joseph Harold Conners, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020. Joe was born on February 11, 1924 in West Hoboken, New Jersey to the late Harold and Violet Conners. He was predeceased by his siblings Loretta, Violet, Catherine, Mary and John. He is survived by his nephews, nieces and other extended family members.
Joe worked for Walter Kiddie & Co., manufactures of fire extinguishing equipment, medical products, aerospace products and military equipment, from 1942 through 1989. He started as a machine operator and advanced throughout various operations and promotions to "Director of Operations" at all five plants in New Jersey and North Carolina.
During his tenure, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the USS Card, CVE 11, escort carrier, with duty in the Atlantic Theater of War, from 1943 to 1946. He was honorably discharged as GM 1st class and stayed in the active Reserve until 1952, when he was recalled back into the service in the Korean War. He was assigned to the Destroyer U.S.S. Dashiell DD-659 as GM 1st Class. He was honorably discharged on August 8, 1954.
After retirement from Walter Kiddie & Co. on February 28, 1989 in Raleigh, NC, his remaining years were spent travelling, playing golf, doing jig saw puzzles, attending meeting of the 55+ Club, and enjoying morning coffee with his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to would be most appreciated. or 501 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020