Mr. Joseph Henry Smith
Angier
Angier, NC: Mr. Joseph Henry Smith, age 93, of 8180 NC Hwy 50 North died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Four Oaks Assisted Living. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Officiating will be Revs. Bob Redmond and Gray Southern. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Church Cemetery, Angier.
Mr. Smith was born on January 22, 1926 in Lee County to the late Ernest and Ludi Wicker Smith. He was preceded in death by son, Vance Carter Smith; a sister, Kitty Olita Poe; and a niece, Ponda Jean Stone. Mr. Smith owned and operated Joseph H. Smith Utilities and Trucking, from which he retired and was a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. He was also a US Navy Veteran.
Surviving include his wife of 53 years, Rev. Judi J. Smith of Angier; grandchildren, Vance Carter Smith, Jr. of Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Smith of Raleigh; nephew, Norman Prevatte and wife, Shelia of Lexington, SC; great nephews, Robert Prevatte of Lexington, SC and Clayton Prevatte of Charlotte, NC.
Family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pruitt Health and Hospice 2850 Village Drive Fayetteville, NC 28304 or Whitley Memorial United Methodist Church 300 Wilson's Mills Road Smithfield, NC 27577.
Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2019