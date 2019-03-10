Joseph Leo Hoarty



December 5, 1925 - February 27, 2019



San Diego, CA



Joseph Leo Hoarty passed away naturally and peacefully on February 27th, 2019, after 93 years of a life that involved much joy, excitement, love, adventure, and satisfaction, with few regrets. He was fortunate, as were we, that his health was good enough to live life fully right up to the day before he died.



He is survived by six of his seven children, ages 57-70: Niriha Karen Hoarty, Yvonne Kuennen, Sheila Strong, Leo, Jamie and John (Kim) and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 2002, and by his daughter Dorinda in 2012.



Leo was in the Maryland National Guard, then U.S. Navy until age 20, when he married wife Dorothy on February 14, 1946 and went on to college to study business & music. He was the manager of the St. Augustine Chamber of Commerce, then the Virginia Beach Chamber. He then founded two radio stations in Virginia. In 1965, Leo started Buckeye Cablevision in Toledo, Ohio, one of the first cablevision systems in a non-rural area. In the late 70s, he acquired cablevision franchises for Capital Cities and then was a cablevision consultant until retirement.



A voracious reader, especially of history and biographies, his other hobbies included gardening and genealogy. He did extensive research on his and his wife's family tree and put together an elaborate family history for his children and his relatives. He was an avid traveler, including an around-the-world cruise on the QE2 with wife Dorothy in 1982.



Having overcome tremendous hardship in his early years of growing up in poverty in Baltimore during the Great Depression, Leo went on to cultivate a life of joy, which he loved to share, as can be confirmed not only by his family and close friends but also by the world at large, as he loved to engage in delightful banter with restaurant servers, store clerks, and literally everyone he interacted with on a daily basis.



A Memorial Service is being planned next month at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego where Leo will be interred.